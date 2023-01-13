New Year. New Chicago food experiences to try.

The Chicago’s Very Own Eats podcast returns and so does Chicago Tribune food critic Nick Kindelsperger to discuss his list of the best Chicago dishes of 2022 with hosts Kevin Powell and Michael Piff. Nick also shares some projects he has in the works and new restaurants he wants to try in 2023.

Continuing the theme of 2023 goals, Kevin and Mike reveal some of their Chicago foodie goals for the new year. As Mike returns to the show from parental leave, one of his priorities is to find a new favorite pizza place. His favorite that topped his Pizza Challenge list in 2015 closed recently, so the hunt is on for a new #1.

LISTEN below and join the conversation with Kevin and Michael on Twitter at @KPowell720 and @Mike_Piff03! Mike could really use some new Chicago pizza recommendations, if you’ve got them.

