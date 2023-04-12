Nearly 80 restaurants in 27 communities will be coming together from April 14th to the 23rd for Lake County Restaurant Week!
First, Chicago’s Very Own Eats hosts Kevin Powell and Michael Piff talk with Chicago Tribune food critic Nick Kindelsperger about his new list of “The 9 best barbecue joints in Chicago.” Nick explains what “Chicago style” barbecue is, shares some his favorites from his new list. as well as the pop-up barbecue scene, and more!
Then John Maguire, Community Outreach and Program Director of Visit Lake County, joins Kevin and Michael to discuss Lake County Restaurant Week, what sets their participating restaurants apart from the rest, special menus, and how to participate in the Restaurant Week Check-In Challenge!
Listen to the episode below and get more info at VisitLakeCounty.org.
Below is a full list of the 80 participating restaurants and the towns that they are located in.
Antioch
Lovin Oven Cakery / Website
Johnny’s Snack Shop / Website
The Latte Café & Bakery / Website
Rivalry Alehouse / Website
The Mexican Paradise Cafe / Website
Oliverii North / Website
Barrington
Chessie’s Restaurant / Website
Beach Park
Honey Bay’s BBQ
Fox Lake
El Puerto Mexican Restaurant / Website
Whistle Stop Café / Website
Deerfield
Bobby’s Deerfield / Website
Jaxx Bistro & Lounge at the Hyatt Regency / Website
Cadwell’s Grille at the Embassy Suites / Website
Parkway Grill at the Marriott Suites / Website
Deer Park
Biaggi’s Ristorante Italiano / Website
Gages Lake
Jesse Oaks Food & Drink / Website
Grayslake
Light the Lamp Brewery / Website
Green Oaks
North Shore Distillery / Website
Gurnee
Giordano’s – Gurnee / Website
The Chocolate Sanctuary / Website
Timothy O’Toole’s Pub / Website
Primo Italian American Cuisine / Website
Fatmans / Website
Highland Park
Bluegrass / Website
Ravinia Brewing Company / Website
Curt’s Café / Website
Lynfred Winery / Website
Highwood
Disotto / Website
Broken Tee Brewing / Website
Lake Barrington
Wild Onion Brewery & Banquets / Website
Lake Forest
Francesca’s Intimo / Website
Oaken Bar & Bistro / Website
The Gallery / Website
Lake Villa
Timothy O’Toole’s Pub / Website
LakeHouse Restaurant / Website
Libertyville
Chrissoulas / Website
Main Street Social / Website
Timothy O’Tooles of Libertyville / Website
Casa Bonita Mexican Restaurant & Tequila Bar / Website
Dangela’s Dumplings / Website
Mickey Finn’s Brewery / Website
Sweet Home Gelato / Website
Harbor Kitchen + Tap / Website
The Joyful Gourmet / Website
Egg Harbor Café / Website
Singh’s Kitchen / Website
The Parched Pug / Website
La Mera Mera Taqueria / Website
The Board Room / Website
Lincolnshire
Big Bowl / Website
Wildfire / Website
Wright’s Brew & Bistro / Website
Three Embers Restaurant / Website
Half Day Brewing Company / Website
Marigold Maison / Website
Fleming’s Prime Steakhouse and Wine Bar / Website
Fat Rosie’s Taco & Tequila Bar / Website
Long Grove
Chatterbox / Website
Corked Wine Bar / Website
Joanie’s Pizzeria / Website
Mundelein
Bill’s Pizza & Pub / Website
Dover Straits / Website
Park Street Restaurant / Website
Tony Cannoli / Website
Gale Street Inn / Website
North Chicago
Jerk N’ More Too / Website
Third Lake
Bill’s Pizza & Pub North / Website
Vernon Hills
Jameson’s Charhouse / Website
Feather Glass Wine Bar & Eatery / Website
Wadsworth
The Shanty / Website
The Shanty South / Website
Yorkhouse Tavern & Table / Website
Wauconda
Lindy’s Landing / Website
The Side Lot / Website
JJ Twig’s Pizza & Pub / Website
Waukegan
Asia-Azteca (inside The Temporary at American Place) / Website
La Casa de Samuel / Website
Wheeling
Lynfred Winery / Website
Zion
Bailey’s Corner Pub / Website
Have a favorite on the list or a place you are hoping to visit for the first time?