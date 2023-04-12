From the patio at Beelow’s Steakhouse in Lake Zurich. Photo via Visit Lake County

Nearly 80 restaurants in 27 communities will be coming together from April 14th to the 23rd for Lake County Restaurant Week!

First, Chicago’s Very Own Eats hosts Kevin Powell and Michael Piff talk with Chicago Tribune food critic Nick Kindelsperger about his new list of “The 9 best barbecue joints in Chicago.” Nick explains what “Chicago style” barbecue is, shares some his favorites from his new list. as well as the pop-up barbecue scene, and more!

Then John Maguire, Community Outreach and Program Director of Visit Lake County, joins Kevin and Michael to discuss Lake County Restaurant Week, what sets their participating restaurants apart from the rest, special menus, and how to participate in the Restaurant Week Check-In Challenge!

Listen to the episode below and get more info at VisitLakeCounty.org.

Below is a full list of the 80 participating restaurants and the towns that they are located in.

Antioch

Lovin Oven Cakery / Website

Johnny’s Snack Shop / Website

The Latte Café & Bakery / Website

Rivalry Alehouse / Website

The Mexican Paradise Cafe / Website

Oliverii North / Website

Barrington

Chessie’s Restaurant / Website

Beach Park

Honey Bay’s BBQ

Fox Lake

El Puerto Mexican Restaurant / Website

Whistle Stop Café / Website

Deerfield

Bobby’s Deerfield / Website

Jaxx Bistro & Lounge at the Hyatt Regency / Website

Cadwell’s Grille at the Embassy Suites / Website

Parkway Grill at the Marriott Suites / Website

Deer Park

Biaggi’s Ristorante Italiano / Website

Gages Lake

Jesse Oaks Food & Drink / Website

Grayslake

Light the Lamp Brewery / Website

Green Oaks

North Shore Distillery / Website

Gurnee

Giordano’s – Gurnee / Website

The Chocolate Sanctuary / Website

Timothy O’Toole’s Pub / Website

Primo Italian American Cuisine / Website

Fatmans / Website

Highland Park

Bluegrass / Website

Ravinia Brewing Company / Website

Curt’s Café / Website

Lynfred Winery / Website

Highwood

Disotto / Website

Broken Tee Brewing / Website

Lake Barrington

Wild Onion Brewery & Banquets / Website

Lake Forest

Francesca’s Intimo / Website

Oaken Bar & Bistro / Website

The Gallery / Website

Lake Villa

Timothy O’Toole’s Pub / Website

LakeHouse Restaurant / Website

Libertyville

Chrissoulas / Website

Main Street Social / Website

Timothy O’Tooles of Libertyville / Website

Casa Bonita Mexican Restaurant & Tequila Bar / Website

Dangela’s Dumplings / Website

Mickey Finn’s Brewery / Website

Sweet Home Gelato / Website

Harbor Kitchen + Tap / Website

The Joyful Gourmet / Website

Egg Harbor Café / Website

Singh’s Kitchen / Website

The Parched Pug / Website

La Mera Mera Taqueria / Website

The Board Room / Website

Lincolnshire

Big Bowl / Website

Wildfire / Website

Wright’s Brew & Bistro / Website

Three Embers Restaurant / Website

Half Day Brewing Company / Website

Marigold Maison / Website

Fleming’s Prime Steakhouse and Wine Bar / Website

Fat Rosie’s Taco & Tequila Bar / Website

Long Grove

Chatterbox / Website

Corked Wine Bar / Website

Joanie’s Pizzeria / Website

Mundelein

Bill’s Pizza & Pub / Website

Dover Straits / Website

Park Street Restaurant / Website

Tony Cannoli / Website

Gale Street Inn / Website

North Chicago

Jerk N’ More Too / Website

Third Lake

Bill’s Pizza & Pub North / Website

Vernon Hills

Jameson’s Charhouse / Website

Feather Glass Wine Bar & Eatery / Website

Wadsworth

The Shanty / Website

The Shanty South / Website

Yorkhouse Tavern & Table / Website

Wauconda

Lindy’s Landing / Website

The Side Lot / Website

JJ Twig’s Pizza & Pub / Website

Waukegan

Asia-Azteca (inside The Temporary at American Place) / Website

La Casa de Samuel / Website

Wheeling

Lynfred Winery / Website

Zion

Bailey’s Corner Pub / Website

Have a favorite on the list or a place you are hoping to visit for the first time? Let Kevin and Michael know on Twitter at @KPowell720 and @Mike_Piff03! You can subscribe to Chicago’s Very Own Eats on Apple Podcasts or Spotify. All episodes are available on the Chicago’s Very Own Eats podcast page at WGNRadio.com.