To kickoff National Pizza Month properly, Lou Malnati’s and Portillo’s teamed up again to bring back the Lou Malnati’s x Portillo’s Italian Beef Deep Dish pizza.

Lou Malnati’s owner and chairman Marc Malnati joins Kevin Powell and Michael Piff on the Chicago’s Very Own Eats podcast to talk about how the collaboration between the two iconic Chicago brands happened. Marc also takes Kevin and Michael behind the scenes of the time he had to school longtime Daily Show host Jon Stewart in what good Chicago deep dish pizza is. He then weighs in on the tavern style vs. deep dish vs. stuffed pizza debate.

And as Marc Malnati says, “If you really like somebody, what better way to let them know” than shipping a Lou Malnati’s x Portillo’s Italian Beef Deep Dish to them as a gift (which can be ordered on TastesOfChicago.com). Both Kevin and Michael tried it and give it a thumbs up! Listen to the full episode below:

Let Kevin and Michael know what you think on Twitter at @KPowell720 and @Mike_Piff03. Stay updated on all things Chicago food by subscribing to Chicago’s Very Own Eats on Apple Podcasts or Spotify. All episodes are available on the Chicago’s Very Own Eats podcast page at WGNRadio.com.