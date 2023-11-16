The podcast for Chicago food lovers is back in time to talk about the holiday for food lovers.

To commemorate their 50th episode of the Chicago’s Very Own Eats podcast, hosts Kevin Powell and Michael Piff share their Thanksgiving traditions, the unique foods their families enjoy, favorite sides, favorite pies, and whether they are for or against turkey…

Kevin and Michael also discuss how early they each decorate for Christmas, what they do the day after Thanksgiving, and what they do with their leftovers. Listen for that and more below:

Kevin and Michael want to see what you’re having for Thanksgiving this year, so feel free to share your photos with them on Twitter at @KPowell720 and @Mike_Piff03.

Stay updated on all things Chicago food by subscribing to Chicago’s Very Own Eats on Apple Podcasts or Spotify. All episodes are available on the Chicago’s Very Own Eats podcast page at WGNRadio.com.