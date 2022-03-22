With the NCAA Tournament in full swing, what better way to enjoy it than at a great sports bar!

In the first FULL episode of Chicago’s Very Own Eats, Kevin Powell and Michael Piff discuss what makes a sports bar truly great, list their favorite spots in and outside Chicago, and get some recommendations from friends on social media.

Then Kevin and Michael pull up a high-top chair at The Fifty/50 on Division to talk with General Manager Matt Miller. Find out what sets The Fifty/50 apart from the rest, and yes…the wings are one very good reason.

Tell Kevin and Michael about your favorite sports bars on Twitter at @KPowell720 and @Mike_Piff03. You may hear your recommendations on a future episode!