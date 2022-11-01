John Carruthers and Manny’s Deli owner Dan Raskin show off their Crust Fund Pizza collaborations. (Photo via John Carruthers)

What happens when an 80 year-old Chicago food institution and a nonprofit pizza pop-up team up?

The “Mann in an Alley” – Rye base with braised oxtail, pickled carrot, sweet and sour cabbage, crispy onion, and celery salt. (Photo by John Carruthers)

You get two glorious pizza collaborations from Manny’s Deli and Crust Fund Pizza, benefitting the Illinois Restaurant Association…in glorious tavern-style form!

John Carruthers is the proprietor of Crust Fund Pizza and joined Kevin Powell and Michael Piff on the Chicago’s Very Own Eats podcast to discuss his pizza-making origin story, the team-up with Manny’s Deli, how to get one of his pizzas and more!

