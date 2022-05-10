Eater Chicago recently published a list of 25 Classic Chicago Restaurants to try, which seemed like a perfect topic for Chicago’s Very Own Eats to react to. Kevin Powell and Michael Piff go through each restaurant listed to discuss their experiences…or if they need to visited them for the first time.

The list inspired Mike to ask Twitter, “What comes to mind first when you hear “Classic Chicago Restaurants”, and the response from Chicago food lovers, personalities and restaurants was incredible. See the long thread of responses here, and feel free to add to it.

Mike also went around the station and asked his WGN Radio coworkers what they think of first when asked about Classic Chicago Restaurants, including Steve Bertrand, Ryan Burrow, Steve Grzanich, Jon Hansen and Pete Zimmerman!

Feel free to send your favorite places to eat and photos to Kevin and Mike on Twitter at @KPowell720 and @Mike_Piff03.