Does it get any better than Chicago food?

From long-time favorites to newly opened locations, Italian beef joints to pizza places, burritos to sushi…‘Chicago’s Very Own Eats’ celebrates a WIDE range of food and restaurants in the greater Chicagoland area.

Hosts Kevin Powell and Michael Piff welcome you into their daily FOOD TALK in the WGN Radio break room as they discuss their latest foodie adventures, Top 5 lists, the latest social media argument, interviews with chefs, and conversations with local celebs about their favorite places to eat.

Kevin and Michael invite you to join in on the discussion on Twitter by telling them about your favorite spots and new experiences! You can find them at @KPowell720 and @Mike_Piff03.