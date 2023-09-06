As you vote round by round on the Chicago’s Best Wings Tournament, Kevin Powell and Michael Piff from the Chicago’s Very Own Eats podcast recommend checking out each of the competing places yourself! Below is a list of the competitors for this year, where they are located, their website, and social media handles!

Jake Melnick’s Corner Tap

41 E. Superior St. Chicago, IL

Website

Facebook

Instagram

Albion Manor

1480 W. Webster Ave, Chicago, IL

Website

Facebook

Instagram

Woodie’s Flat

1535 N Wells St, Chicago, IL

Website

Facebook

Instagram

Wings & Rings

3434 S Halsted St, Chicago, IL

Website

Facebook

Instagram

Harold’s Chicken

Output Lounge

1758 W. Grand Ave, Chicago, IL

Website

Facebook

Instagram

Crisp

2940 N. Broadway St. Chicago, IL

Website

Facebook

Instagram

Aberdeen Tap

440 N Aberdeen St, Chicago, IL

Website

Facebook

Instagram

The Fifty/50

2047 Division St. Chicago, IL

Website

Facebook

Instagram

Other Side Bar

2436 N. Clark St, Chicago, IL

Website

Facebook

Instagram

Yak-Zies

3710 N Clark St, Chicago, IL

Website

Facebook

Instagram

Uncle Remus

Toon’s

3857 N Southport Ave, Chicago, IL

Website

Facebook

Instagram

BadaBing Wings

4754 N Clark St, Chicago, IL

Website

Facebook

Instagram

Bird’s Nest

250 Southport Ave. Chicago, IL

Website

Facebook

Instagram

Cleo’s Southern Cuisine

4248 S Cottage Grove Ave, Chicago, IL

Website

Facebook

Instagram

Gator’s Wing Shack

1719 Rand Rd, Palatine, IL

Website

Facebook

Instagram

Beck’s Chicago

2201 North Clybourn Ave, Chicago, IL

Website

Facebook

Instagram

Sports Page

1330 E Rand Rd, Arlington Heights, IL

Website

Facebook

Paradise Bay Bar and Grill

105 W 10th St, Lockport, IL

Timothy O’Toole’s

Boonie Mac Shack

4527 Rt. 173, Zion, IL

Website

Facebook

Instagram

Frank’s for the Memories

645 Hawley St, Mundelein, IL

Website

Facebook

Chicago Express Grill

4300 S. Michigan Ave, Chicago, IL

Website

Crosstown Pub & Grill

909 E Ogden Ave, Naperville, IL

Website

Facebook

Instagram

Derno’s

506 W Diversey Pkwy, Chicago, IL 60614

Website

Facebook

Instagram

Fry N’ Wings

610 E Main St, St. Charles, IL

Website

Facebook

Off Broadway

9048 Monroe Ave, Brookfield, IL

Website

Facebook

Skoog’s

155 Mill St, Utica, IL

Website

Facebook

K-Coop

5900 Dempster St, Morton Grove, IL

Website

Facebook

Buffalo Joe’s

1841 Howard St, Evanston, IL

Facebook

Hawkeye’s

1458 W Taylor St, Chicago, IL

Website

Facebook

Instagram

Stay updated on the tournament from the Chicago’s Very Own Eats podcast page! You can subscribe to Chicago’s Very Own Eats on Apple Podcasts or Spotify. All episodes are available on the Chicago’s Very Own Eats podcast page at WGNRadio.com.