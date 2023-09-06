As you vote round by round on the Chicago’s Best Wings Tournament, Kevin Powell and Michael Piff from the Chicago’s Very Own Eats podcast recommend checking out each of the competing places yourself! Below is a list of the competitors for this year, where they are located, their website, and social media handles!
Jake Melnick’s Corner Tap
Albion Manor
Woodie’s Flat
Wings & Rings
Harold’s Chicken
Output Lounge
Crisp
Aberdeen Tap
The Fifty/50
Other Side Bar
Yak-Zies
Uncle Remus
Toon’s
BadaBing Wings
Bird’s Nest
Cleo’s Southern Cuisine
Gator’s Wing Shack
Beck’s Chicago
Sports Page
Paradise Bay Bar and Grill
- 105 W 10th St, Lockport, IL
Timothy O’Toole’s
Boonie Mac Shack
Frank’s for the Memories
Chicago Express Grill
- 4300 S. Michigan Ave, Chicago, IL
- Website
Crosstown Pub & Grill
Derno’s
Fry N’ Wings
Off Broadway
Skoog’s
K-Coop
Buffalo Joe’s
- 1841 Howard St, Evanston, IL
Hawkeye’s
