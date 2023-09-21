After two rounds and more than 112,000 total votes in the 2023 Chicago’s Best Wings Tournament, we have our Elite 8.

In case you haven’t been following along, the matchups and results were certainly volatile in Round 2. You can vote now on the Elite 8 matchups and the polls will remain open until the morning of Thursday, September 28th.

Interested in visiting some of the participating wings places for the first time? You can find them here!

Kevin Powell and Michael Piff will discuss the tournament and the results further on the upcoming episode of the Chicago’s Very Own Eats podcast but you can let them know what you think on Twitter at @KPowell720 and @Mike_Piff03.

Stay updated by subscribing to Chicago’s Very Own Eats on Apple Podcasts or Spotify. All episodes are available on the Chicago’s Very Own Eats podcast page at WGNRadio.com.