The 2023 Chicago’s Best Beef Tournament has begun and the votes are already rolling in. Michael Piff lists out the matchups with Kevin Powell on the latest episode of Chicago’s Very Own Eats podcast before a great conversation with one of the competitors.

Mario Ferraro from Ciccio, located at Navy Pier, is an accomplished, 2nd-generation restauranteur in the Chicagoland area with decades of experience in the food industry. But it’s his unique Italian beef sandwich that has Chicago food lovers talking these days. The meat is thicker, the bread is crispier and the flavor will have you craving it again immediately after trying it.

Ciccio owners Mario and Patricia Ferraro with Kevin Powell and Michael Piff in the WGN Radio studio. (Photo by Michael Piff / WGN Radio)

Listen below as Mario talks about his family’s history with Italian Beef (which may date back further than anyone else’s), why he and his wife, Patricia, opened the business on Navy Pier, what he thinks of the recent praise for his sandwiches, and his connection to the restaurant that Ciccio is facing in the Chicago’s Best Beef Tournament:

