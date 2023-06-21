As you vote round-by-round on the Chicago’s Best Beef Tournament, presented by Turano Baking Company, we recommend checking out each of the competing restaurants yourself! Below is a list of the competitors that we selected for this year, where they are located, their website, and social media handles!

Al’s #1 Italian Beef

BellaLukes

193 S Rand Rd, Lake Zurich, IL 60047

Website

Facebook

Instagram

Luke’s

551 N Lake St, Mundelein, IL 60060

Website

Facebook

Jay’s Beef

4418 N Narragansett Ave, Harwood Heights, IL 60706-7302

Website

Facebook

Instagram

Epic Deli

2616 Schaid Ct, McHenry, IL 60050

Website

Facebook

Instagram

Pop’s

Portillo’s

Roma’s

4237 N Cicero Ave, Chicago, IL 60641

Website

Facebook

Instagram

Johnnie’s

7500 W North Ave, Elmwood Park, IL 60707

Facebook

Tony’s

7007 S Pulaski Rd, Chicago, IL 60629

Website

Ciccio

Navy Pier, 600 East Grand Avenue SA-16

Website

Facebook

Instagram

Chickie’s

4152 Roosevelt Rd, Hillside, IL 60162

Website

Facebook

Instagram

Buona

Frangella

11925 S 80th Ave, Palos Park, IL 60464, USA

Website

Facebook

Mr. Beef

666 N Orleans St, Chicago, IL 60654

Facebook

Instagram

The Patio

Stay updated on the tournament from the Chicago’s Very Own Eats podcast page! You can subscribe to Chicago’s Very Own Eats on Apple Podcasts or Spotify. All episodes are available on the Chicago’s Very Own Eats podcast page at WGNRadio.com.