Mr. Beef on Orleans, the location inspiration for ‘The Bear’ on Hulu. Photo by Michael Piff / WGN Radio

After 7 days and 22,930 votes in Round 1 of the 2023 Chicago’s Best Beef Tournament, 8 Italian Beef places have officially advanced to Round 2. Sponsored by Turano Baking Company!

Round 2 voting begins now and will last until the morning of Thursday, July 6th! Vote on your favorites below to advance to the Final 4.

Kevin Powell and Michael Piff will discuss further on the Chicago's Very Own Eats podcast