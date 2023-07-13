It’s all come down to this. After 3 rounds, over 80,000 votes were cast to determine the contenders of our 2023 Chicago’s Best Beef Tournament Championship: Jay’s and Buona!

Vote now for who you think should be crowned the 2023 Champion of our Chicago’s Best Beef Tournament, sponsored by Turano Baking Company.

Championship voting will remain open until next Thursday morning, July 20th (aka 720 Day) and the winner will be announced on the Chicago’s Very Own Podcast with Kevin Powell and Michael Piff.

Want to find each of the competing Italian Beef restaurants in person or online? Find them here!

Kevin and Michael will discuss further on the Chicago’s Very Own Eats podcast, but feel free to tweet them your thoughts and picks at @KPowell720 and @Mike_Piff03! They are also on Threads at kevinpowell720wgn and piffnainteasy. You can subscribe to Chicago’s Very Own Eats on Apple Podcasts or Spotify. All episodes are available on the Chicago’s Very Own Eats podcast page at WGNRadio.com.