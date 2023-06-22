From the podcast that brought you the 2023 Chicago Pizza Madness Tournament, comes a new tournament that celebrates the most “Chicago” food item of all-time…

As Season 2 of The Bear launches on Hulu, Chicago’s Very Own Eats hosts Kevin Powell and Michael Piff thought it would be as good a time as any to ask Chicago food lovers where the best place to get Italian Beef would be…and, naturally, to do so in tournament form.

Help Kevin and Michael kickoff Round 1 of the Chicago’s Best Beef Tournament, presented by Turano Baking Company, by voting for your favorite Italian Beef places below!

Round 1 voting will remain open until the morning of Thursday, June 29th. Round 2 voting will begin shortly after on the Chicago’s Very Own Eats podcast page. Want to find each of the competing Italian Beef restaurants in person or online? Find them here!

Kevin and Michael will discuss further on the podcast, but feel free to tweet them your thoughts and picks at @KPowell720 and @Mike_Piff03! You can subscribe to Chicago’s Very Own Eats on Apple Podcasts or Spotify. All episodes are available on the Chicago’s Very Own Eats podcast page at WGNRadio.com.