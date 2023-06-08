In case you weren’t already aware, Chicagoans aren’t the only ones who love Chicago food.

Chicago was host to the 2023 James Beard Awards at the Lyric Opera House on Monday, and the city was well-represented with nominees and winners. Chicago Tribune food critic (and unofficial third host of the Chicago’s Very Own Eats podcast) Nick Kindelsperger joined Kevin Powell and Michael Piff to discuss “the Oscars of the food world”, Chicago winners Damarr Brown, Genie Kwon and Tim Flores, and more about the event. See all the nominees and winners here.

Nick also makes us crave pastrami by talking about 13 favorite spots for it and a whole round-robin of Chicago food topics, including food festivals, food trucks and why you shouldn’t sleep on Navy Pier as a food-lover’s destination. Listen below for more:

