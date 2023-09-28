Chicago’s original pizza festival makes its return on October 15th! The Chicago Pizza Summit began in 2016 as a way to bring pizza lovers from the world’s greatest pizza city together and to celebrate different styles and brands from across the area. Between 2016 and 2019, the Pizza Summit grew and evolved…like the community that developed around it.

courtesy of Michael Corrigan / Chicago Pizza Summit

Founder Anthony Spina joins Kevin Powell and Michael Piff on the Chicago’s Very Own Eats podcast to talk about the Pizza Summit’s return, what sets it apart from other festivals, why “Pizza is for everyone”, and how Chicago pizza enthusiasts can partake in the event.

The 2023 Chicago Pizza Summit takes place on October 15th at the Royal Palms Chicago. Tickets for both sessions are available on Bucketlisters.com. You can also look back at Michael’s experience at the inaugural Pizza Summit here.

Kevin and Michael also give an update on the 2023 Chicago Best Wings Tournament, and who has reached the Final Four. Listen for more below:

