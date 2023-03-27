Sixty-four Chicagoland area pizza places went into our Pizza Madness Tournament on March 15th. Now we’re down to “Elite Eats” Round.

Voting for the Elite Eats will remain open until the morning of Thursday, March 30th. Choose who you think should advance to the Final Feast Round (Final Four) and vote below:

Kevin Powell and Michael Piff will discuss further on the Chicago’s Very Own Eats Podcast, but feel free to tweet them your thoughts and picks at @KPowell720 and @Mike_Piff03!

