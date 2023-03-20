Round 2 voting of our Chicago Pizza Madness Tournament is underway!

Make your picks to advance to the Sweet 16 from the North Burbs Region below:

You can vote on the other regions below!

Voting for Round 2 will be open until the morning of Thursday, March 23rd. Kevin Powell and Michael Piff will discuss further on the Chicago’s Very Own Eats Podcast, but feel free to tweet them your thoughts and picks at @KPowell720 and @Mike_Piff03!

You can subscribe to Chicago’s Very Own Eats on

or

. All episodes are available on the Chicago’s Very Own Eats podcast page at

.