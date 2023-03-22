Thanks to everyone that has voted in our Chicago Pizza Madness Tournament so far!
An email we received (yes, we read the emails…) had a great idea, asking that we provide websites and social media handles for each of the pizza places that were included in the tournament.
Below are each participant, listed by region. We hope this encourages Chicago pizza lovers to seek out new places and try them out!
City Region
Pequods
Dante’s
Spacca Napoli
Bartoli’s
Milly’s
Labriola
Robert’s
Roots
Coalfire
Paulie Gee’s
Pat’s
Art of Pizza
Michael’s
Homeslice
Vito & Nick’s
North Burbs
Bill’s
Joe’s
Nick’s
Barnaby’s
Pizzeria DeVille
Nino’s
Quonset
DiPiero’s
Marcello’s
Buffo’s
Georgio’s
Wayne’s
Silo
Kaiser’s
JJ Twigs
Pizza Bella
Local Chain
Lou Malnati’s
Moretti’s
Armand’s
D’Agostino’s
Giordano’s
Beggars
Home Run Inn
Mug’s
Gino’s East
Paisans
Pizano’s
Italian Fiesta
Rosati’s
Tortorice’s
Aurelio’s
Salerno’s
South / West Burbs
Kim’s Uncle Pizza
Little Italian
Barone’s
Gianorio’s
Fiamme
Rosangela’s
Gulliver’s
Dan’s
Nonno Carm’s
Ed & Joe’s
Palermo’s
Charlie Fox’s
Raimondo’s
Milano’s
Fox’s
