Thanks to everyone that has voted in our Chicago Pizza Madness Tournament so far!

An email we received (yes, we read the emails…) had a great idea, asking that we provide websites and social media handles for each of the pizza places that were included in the tournament.

Below are each participant, listed by region. We hope this encourages Chicago pizza lovers to seek out new places and try them out!

City Region

Pequods

Dante’s

Spacca Napoli

Bartoli’s

Milly’s

Labriola

Robert’s

Roots

Coalfire

Paulie Gee’s

Pat’s

Art of Pizza

Michael’s

Homeslice

Vito & Nick’s

North Burbs

Bill’s

Joe’s

Nick’s

Barnaby’s

Pizzeria DeVille

Nino’s

Quonset

DiPiero’s

Marcello’s

Buffo’s

Georgio’s

Wayne’s

Silo

Kaiser’s

JJ Twigs

Pizza Bella

Local Chain

Lou Malnati’s

Moretti’s

Armand’s

D’Agostino’s

Giordano’s

Beggars

Home Run Inn

Mug’s

Gino’s East

Paisans

Pizano’s

Italian Fiesta

Rosati’s

Tortorice’s

Aurelio’s

Salerno’s

South / West Burbs

Kim’s Uncle Pizza

Little Italian

Barone’s

Gianorio’s

Fiamme

Rosangela’s

Gulliver’s

Dan’s

Nonno Carm’s

Ed & Joe’s

Palermo’s

Charlie Fox’s

Raimondo’s

Milano’s

Fox’s

