National Chicken Wing Day is July 29th but that’s not stopping Jake Melnick’s from celebrating ALL MONTH because it’s also their 20th birthday!

Hosts Kevin Powell and Michael Piff stopped into Jake Melnick’s Corner Tap at 41 E Superior St. to talk with Executive Chef Matt Smith. As part of the celebration, Chef Matt and his staff have created the XXXX Wing Eating Challenge – with a sauce that consists of the 4 hottest peppers on Earth (Habanero, Ghost Peppers, Carolina Reapers, and Scorpion Peppers). Mike tries them. Hilarity ensues…

To celebrate further, Jake’s wings are available in 20 different sauces for 20 years. Check out the full lineup here. On tap is a special 20th anniversary beer called Smoke on The Lager (for the Deep Purple fans out there) – a collaboration with their friendly neighborhood brewery, Crushed by Giants. For more Jake Melnick’s 20th Anniversary info, including the date of the 20th Anniversary Bash, go to jakemelnicks.com.

In one of our first Chicago’s Very Own Eats episodes, Mike introduced Kevin to some of his favorite wings in Chicago. After visiting Jake Melnick’s, Mike now understands why they’re Kevin’s favorite.

Photos below taken by Michael Piff

Executive Chef Matt Smith and Laura McGill at Jake Melnick’s Corner Tap.

The famous wings at Jake Melnick’s and the 20th Anniversary ‘Smoke on the Lager’ from Crushed by Giants.

The XXXX Wings – Try if you dare!

Executive Chef Matt Smith will likely be back for some more conversations on Chicago’s Very Own Eats!

The “Cooling Plate” after eating the XXXX Wings – brioche, milk, orange slices and vanilla ice cream.

Michael Piff survived the XXXX Challenge…with a little help from his new friends at Jake Melnick’s

Stop in and celebrate at 41 E Superior St, Chicago, IL 60611.



If you’re trying the Jake Melnick’s XXXX Challenge or have another restaurant that you recommend we visit, let Kevin and Mike know on Twitter at @KPowell720 and @Mike_Piff03! LISTEN below:

You can subscribe to Chicago’s Very Own Eats on Apple Podcasts or Spotify. All episodes are available on the Chicago’s Very Own Eats podcast page at WGNRadio.com.