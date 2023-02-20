Fat Tuesday is near, and J.P. Graziano Grocery has added some Chicago spice to a sweet tradition.

Inspired by a text message from Eater Chicago editor Ashok Selvam, fourth-generation owner Jim Graziano and Enzo Ventrella from Il Giardino Del Doche teamed up to create a *gasp* giardiniera pączki. It comes in vanilla and chocolate custard flavors, infused with Graziano’s hot giardineira seasoning, and will only be available at their location in the West Loop on February 21st.

Jim joins Kevin Powell and Michael Piff on the Chicago’s Very Own Eats podcast to talk about how the “sweet heat” creation came to be, having fun with your food, collaborating with other Chicago businesses, and what’s on the horizon for the innovative Italian market and sandwich shop.

LISTEN below and tell Kevin and Mike where you like to pick up your pączki on Twitter at @KPowell720 and @Mike_Piff03!

