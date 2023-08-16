If you listen to the Chicago’s Very Own Eats podcast with Kevin Powell and Michael Piff, then you probably love eating and talking about pizza too. There are few people who know more about, or have eaten more pizza than NBC Chicago food reporter and 13-time James Beard Award-winner Steve Dolinsky.

CVOE Team Photo with Kevin Powell, Michael Piff and Steve Dolinsky

Steve joins Kevin and Michael to talk about Pizza City Fest: Chicago, an incredible festival that celebrates and educates attendees about Chicago pizza over 2 days (August 26th and 27th) at The Salt Shed with 40 pizza makers from the region, speakers, demos and seminars. Check out the lineup, which includes friends of the podcast John Carruthers, Manny’s Deli and Nick Kindelsperger! Steve also discusses where the idea for the festival came from, how he became the Chicago pizza expert he is today, and what sets Pizza City Fest apart from the rest of the festivals you know and love. Listen for more below:

You can purchase tickets to Pizza City Fest. Follow Steve on Instagram, Twitter, and the Pizza City USA Facebook page.

Join the conversation by tweeting at Kevin and Michael on Twitter at @KPowell720 and @Mike_Piff03! You can subscribe to Chicago’s Very Own Eats on Apple Podcasts or Spotify. All episodes are available on the Chicago’s Very Own Eats podcast page at WGNRadio.com.