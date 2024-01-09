Kevin Powell and Michael Piff from the Chicago’s Very Own Eats podcast kickoff 2024, first by catching on how they celebrated the holidays and more importantly…what they had to eat.

Kevin talks about his visit to RPM and Club Lucky, while Michael shares his experience introducing his daughter to Honey Butter Fried Chicken and Lou Malnati’s. While they both went out to eat, they also did some cooking over the holidays that you may want to try for yourself.

Then Kevin and Michael started look toward 2024 and what they’re looking forward to trying. And yes, they are looking for recommendations! Listen below to find out what:

Have a new restaurant recommendation for Kevin and Michael? Or maybe a suggestion for when they bring back the Pizza Madness Tournament? Let them know on Twitter/X at @KPowell720 and @Mike_Piff03.

Stay updated on all things Chicago food by subscribing to Chicago’s Very Own Eats on Apple Podcasts or Spotify. All episodes are available on the Chicago’s Very Own Eats podcast page at WGNRadio.com.