When a new Chicago Pizza rankings list makes the rounds on social media, Kevin Powell and Michael Piff have to react.

Tasting Table recently published their Top 10 list of The Absolute Best Chicago Pizza, with a few favorites of ours included…and not included. We discuss each ranked pizza place and a few others that we would want to include.

Before that, Kevin and Michael discuss ordering delivery, whether it’s through the apps or restaurants themselves, and how they want to help the places their ordering from more.

We also get an “eats” recap of Michael’s weekend trip to the Quad Cities, Kevin’s White Sox home opener experience and MORE!

Keep sharing your thoughts and foodie photos with us on Twitter at @KPowell720 and @Mike_Piff03. And if you happen to see another “Pizza Rankings” list, send it to us. We’ll probably record another episode about it.