Ahead of the Chicago Blackhawks’ matchup with the Colorado Avalanche, members of the media were invited to see the unveiling of ‘Rocky’s Bar’, a new food and beverage location at the United Center that honors the late chairman, Rocky Wirtz.

Rocky’s Bar is located across from Section 119, Wirtz’s favorite place to watch games among Blackhawks fans. The interior design of the space pays homage to his deep connection to the community, as well as his favorite things and personality. Blackhawks Pre/Postgame host Joe Brand and Chicago’s Very Own Eats podcast host/digital strategist Michael Piff were on-hand for the unveiling. Get your first look at the location, drinks and food in the photo gallery below:

The chair in Section 119 where Rocky Wirtz would sit to watch his team among fans. Each month, a nominated member of the community will be recognized for their accomplishments and will have the opportunity to sit here for a game.

Across from this section is the new Rocky’s Bar.

Behind these menus is Rocky’s Bar.

A view from the entrance to Rocky’s Bar.

Photos of the late chairman, from all different stages of his life, cover the walls.

Joe Brand is ready to try EVERYTHING at the bar. (we kid)

A collection of Mr. Wirtz’s favorite drinks.

The Old Fashioned

The Margarita

The Manhattan

The Martini

The Moscow Mule

Raise a glass to Rocky when visit.

Executive Chef Scott Perez from Levy Restaurants curated the menu of snacks that you can enjoy at Rocky’s Bar.

What’s on the menu? Swipe to find out…

Mini Hot Dogs, with caramelized onions and sport peppers. Brushed with everything spice and served with a sweet mustard dipping sauce.

Rosemary Roasted Nuts.

Cheese Plate. A daily selection of cheese accompanied with relishes and pickles.

House Potato Chips and Crispy Prosciutto.

Black Truffle Fries.

The spread that Joe Brand and Michael Piff got to enjoy.

The corner booth at Rocky’s Bar.

The view from the corner booth.

“William Rockwell Wirtz”, on your way in and on your way out.

To quote Rocky Wirtz, “Leave it better than you found it.”

Photos by Michael Piff / WGN Radio

