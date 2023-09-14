Friend of the Chicago’s Very Own Eats podcast and home cook Billy Zureikat joins Kevin Powell and Michael Piff to discuss his latest project that football fans and pizza lovers will enjoy.

Kevin Powell and Michael Piff with Billy Zureikat after recording the latest CVOE podcast

Each week of the Bears’ season, Billy is making a tavern style pizza that is inspired by the city or state that their opponent is from. For example, Billy’s Week 1 pizza was the ultimate Wisconsin pizza, topped with Spotted Cow soaked brats, Wisconsin brick and cheddar cheeses, a garlic cream sauce base, caramelized onions and more! Kevin and Michael look at the Bears schedule and ask what Billy is planning to do with each matchup.

It’s also Muscular Dystrophy Awareness Month, and most of Billy’s efforts have been to raise money and awareness for the cause. Billy shared some of his story in this conversation but you can hear more on the first episode he was on with Kevin and Michael. You can also donate to Billy’s Muscular Dystrophy Association fundraising page here, and follow him on both Instagram and TikTok.

And as Round 2 voting for the Chicago’s Best Wings Tournament is underway, Michael gives an update on the Round 1 results. Listen for more below:

You can subscribe to Chicago’s Very Own Eats on Apple Podcasts or Spotify. All episodes are available on the Chicago’s Very Own Eats podcast page at WGNRadio.com.