Going to Lollapalooza this weekend? Kevin Powell and Michael Piff know where you need to go to eat in between or after sets at Grant Park…and in walking distance!

Before they get into their Lolla recommendations, Chicago’s Very Own Eats hosts Kevin and Mike discuss the discontinuation of the Choco Taco and list their go-to items from the ice cream trucks of their childhood. Remember Chocolate Eclairs? Chocolate Chipwiches? Your favorite cartoon characters on a stick? The conversation gets very nostalgic.

Then Mike and Kevin list all their favorite spots for Lollapalooza festival goers (and interested artists scheduled to perform) to get a bite to eat. They cover pizza places, burger joints, classics and more!

LISTEN below to hear Kevin and Mike’s recommendations and tell them about some of your favorite spots or ice cream truck choices on Twitter at at @KPowell720 and @Mike_Piff03!

Below is Michael Piff’s full list of recommendations of places to eat during Lollapalooza, all within walking distance. Listen to hear Kevin Powell’s picks.

Pizza

Pizano’s Pizza at 61 E. Madison

Flo and Santos at 1310 S. Wabash

Aurelio’s south loop at 1212 S. Michigan Ave

Lou Malnati’s at 410 Michigan Ave

Art of Pizza on 727 S. State St.

Roots South Loop at 744 S. Dearborn

Burgers

Billy Goat Tavern at 430 N Michigan Ave.

The Gage at 24 S. Michigan Ave

Potter’s 124 S. Wabash in the Palmer House

Doc B’s at 55 E. Grand Ave.

Shake Shack is never a bad call, 12 S. Michigan in the lobby of Chicago Athletic Association

Italian

Acanto 18 S. Michigan

The Italian Village 71 W. Monroe St

Rosebud 130 E. Randolph

Eataly 43 E. Ohio St.

Other Recommendations

Revival Food Hall at 125 S. Clark St.

Aster Hall at 900 N. Michigan Ave.

Purple Pig 444 Michigan Ave

The Dearborn 145 N. Dearborn St.

Sweetwater Tavern 225 N. Michigan

Miller’s Pub 134 S. Wabash

Meli Café 500 S. Dearborn

Fontano’s Subs and Pizzeria 332 S. Michigan Ave.

Michael Jordan’s 505 N. Michigan Ave.

Gibson’s 1028 N. Rush Street

Jake Melnick’s 41 E. Superior