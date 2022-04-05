With opening day around the corner, the White Sox invited the Chicago media to come try their new food items that will be offered at Guaranteed Rate Field during the 2022 season. Of course, Kevin Powell and Michael Piff had to be there…

Find out what’s coming to the South Side and what Kevin and Michael’s favorites were on a new episode of Chicago’s Very Own Eats.

Kevin also talked with WGN Radio and FanSided host Mark Carman about his time as a beer vendor at Wrigley Field and previewed the upcoming season for both sides of town.

The Cubs announced their new food items while the guys were recording. And they discussed what they would have on their menus if they hosted a “Masters Club Dinner” at Augusta National…because it’s Masters Week.

Blue Moon Brats – slow simmered in Blue Moon and served with burnt orange mustard and caramelized onions. Found in the Vizzy View Bar

Beer Cheese Burger Sliders – Patties covered in melty IPA beer cheese, carmelized onions and pickles on a brioche bun. Found in the Suites.

Froman’s Cheddar Pierogi – The fan favorite is back and can be found in Section 126

Jalapeno Artichoke Dip – spiced up version of the classic dip, featuring cream cheese, fresh artichokes, jalapenos, parmesan cheese and crispy tortilla chips. Found in the Suites.

Local Sausage Board – The ULTIMATE charcuterie board with handcrafted sausages, grilled sweet peppers, onions, mustards, giardiniera relish and hoagie rolls. Found in the Suites.

Corned Beef Sandwich – there will be a rotating chef’s choice “sandwich of the homestand”.

Italian Hoagie – Described by the Sox as a “meaty masterpiece” that can be found in the Club Level Stands.

Horchata Churro Milkshake – It’s as good as it sounds. Found in the Stadium Club Bar.

Smoked Wings – house-smoked, dry-rub with a signature BBQ sauce that can be found at the 101 Smokehouse in Section 101 and 529.

Pretzel-Wrapped Bratwurst – Full quarter-pound bratwurst, wrapped in a sea-salted pretzel dough baked to perfection. Found in the Classic Stands.

Rainbow Cone – A Chicago tradition unlike any other, with all 5 classic flavors: orange sherbet, pistachio, Palmer House, strawberry and chocolate. SLICED, not scooped. In Sections 158 and 526.

California Turkey Club – served on King’s Hawaiian bread in Section 109

Italian Grinder – served on Italian bread with ham, salami, capicola, provolone, lettuce, tomato and the Carvery’s signature grinder sauce. Found in Section 109.

Caprese Sandwich – served on herbed focaccia with mozzarella, tomatoes, basil vinaigrette and balsamic glaze. Found in Section 109

Suite Sweets…

…and more sweets…

…and a Rainbow Cake…

…and a 6 layer carrot cake…

…and plenty of Italian classics.

For those that were worried like Michael, there will be 75 different craft beers available throughout the ballpark.

Photos by Michael Piff/WGN Radio