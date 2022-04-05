With opening day around the corner, the White Sox invited the Chicago media to come try their new food items that will be offered at Guaranteed Rate Field during the 2022 season. Of course, Kevin Powell and Michael Piff had to be there…
Find out what’s coming to the South Side and what Kevin and Michael’s favorites were on a new episode of Chicago’s Very Own Eats.
Kevin also talked with WGN Radio and FanSided host Mark Carman about his time as a beer vendor at Wrigley Field and previewed the upcoming season for both sides of town.
The Cubs announced their new food items while the guys were recording. And they discussed what they would have on their menus if they hosted a “Masters Club Dinner” at Augusta National…because it’s Masters Week.
Photos by Michael Piff/WGN Radio