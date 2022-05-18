Alderwoman Rosanna Rodriguez-Sanchez (33) joins Lisa Dent on Chicago’s Afternoon News to discuss her latest proposal for European-esque, free public restrooms in Chicago. They would be located in heavily populated areas and self-cleaning. Would you use one?
