Woman claims poppy seed cake caused false positive drug test before giving birth

Emily Hirsch, who is a staff attorney with the ACLU of Illinois, joins Lisa Dent on Chicago’s Afternoon News to explain why she has filed a charge of discrimination with the Illinois Department of Human Rights against Amita Health St. Alexius Medical Center in Hoffman Estates on the behalf of a 46-year-old woman who accuses the hospital of testing her urine for drugs without her consent, and reported her to DCFS after receiving a false positive.
