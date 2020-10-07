Wisconsin’s Tourism Secretary looks at how the pandemic has impacted travel to the Badger State

After the pandemic curtailed Kim Gieser's travel for work, she found herself with more time to do the things she loved, like taking hikes with her husband Rick around their Carol Stream home. And what began as a healthy way to past the time became a passion for seeing more of the natural beauty that surrounds their suburban home. Kim & Rick joined Steve Bertrand on Chicago's Afternoon News to talk about how a healthy past-time became a mission to see every forest preserve DuPage County has to offer.