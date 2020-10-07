Wisconsin’s Tourism Secretary looks at how the pandemic has impacted travel to the Badger State

MILWAUKEE, WISCONSIN – AUGUST 05: A general view of the Wisconsin Center ahead of the Democratic National Convention on August 05, 2020 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. Former Vice President Joe Biden has cancelled plans to travel to Milwaukee for the Democratic National Convention due to health and safety concerns over the coronavirus pandemic and is expected to accept the Democratic nomination for President virtually from his home in Delaware instead. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

In 2019, Wisconsin experienced a record year for tourism contributing $22.2 billion to the state’s bottom-line. But this year’s pandemic has turned everything on it’s head. The Wisconsin Department of Tourism Secretary-Designee, Sara Meaney, joins Steve Bertrand on Chicago’s Afternoon News to discuss how the COVID-19 pandemic and ensuing travel restrictions have impacted Wisconsin’s traditionally robust tourism industry.

