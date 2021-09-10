Winnebago Sheriff and Board Chair are working to remove embattled coroner Bill Hintz

Photo: Winnebago County Jail

Winnebago County Board Chairman Joseph Chiarelli and Winnebago Sheriff John Matz joins Steve Bertrand on Chicago’s Afternoon News to discuss their attempts to remove embattled Winnebago County Coroner Bill Hintz from office after he was charged with stealing belongings of dead people from the coroner’s evidence vault and illegally requiring family members to pay to recover the cremated remains of homeless loved ones.

