Patrick Salvi Jr., Lead Attorney and Chicago Managing Partner at Salvi, Schostok, and Pritchard Trial Lawyers, joins Lisa Dent on Chicago’s Afternoon News to talk about a case Patrick is a part of that ruled in favor of a Willowbrook women who sued a Willowbrook Sterigenics company after toxic chemicals caused cancer to her and people who lived near by.

Close Modal Suggest a Correction Suggest a Correction