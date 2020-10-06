Why do squirrels get so noisy this time of year?

A squirrel is captured in Illinois.
(Courtesy of Rebecca Fyffe)

Urban Wildlife Expert and Research Director at Landmark Pest Management, Rebecca Fyffe joins Steve Bertrand on Chicago’s Afternoon News to answer the question: “Why are squirrels so noisy this time of year?” Beyond squirrels and their nuts, Rebecca explains what drives the fall increase in deer-on-car accidents and why skunks are so active this time of year.

