A woman wears mask as she walks in front of an empty restaurant closed due to COVID-19 in Niles, Ill., Wednesday, May 13, 2020. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)

Sam Vlahos, who owns three eateries in the western suburbs joins Steve Bertrand on Chicago’s Afternoon News to explain why he thinks this year will be big for the restaurant industry, as the nation continues roll out of the coronavirus vaccine.