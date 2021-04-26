Why a gun shop in Indiana is being sued by Chicago for flooding the streets with illicit guns

CHICAGO, IL – MAY 27: Crime scene tape is stretched around the front of a home where a man was shot on May 28, 2017 in Chicago, Illinois. Chicago police have added more than 1,000 officers to the streets over the Memorial Day weekend, hoping to put a dent in crime, during what is typically one of the more violent weekends of the year. In 2016, 6 people were killed and another 65 were wounded by gun violence over the Memorial Day weekend. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)

The city of Chicago has filed a lawsuit against a northwest Indiana gun dealer, Westforth Sports, alleging it has purposely sold hundreds of guns to straw purchasers, who in turn sold them to convicted felons. The lawsuit accuses the business of being one of the biggest out-of-state suppliers of “crime guns in the city,” accounting for approximately 44% of illegal gun purchases from December 2014 to April 2021 in the Northern District of Indiana. Working with Chicago to assemble the case against Westforth Sports, Alla Lefkowitz -director of affirmative litigation for Everytown Law, the legal arm for Everytown for Gun Safety Support Fund- joins Steve Bertrand on Chicago’s Afternoon News to discuss the merits of the case and why this suit is being filed at this time.

Chicago's Afternoon News, heard 4 pm to 7 pm weekdays, is a no opinion news and information program hosted by veteran journalist Steve Bertrand.
