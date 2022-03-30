Gunda I. Georg, Ph.D. Regents Professor and Department Head at the University of Minnesota, and one of her PhD students, Abdullah Al Noman, joined Lisa Dent on Chicago’s Afternoon News to talk about their conducting of the first studies of a male birth control pill and when we could see the pill available for the public.
When could we see a male birth control pill?
by: Jack Heinrich
