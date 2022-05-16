State Sen. Darren Bailey, (R-IL), joins Steve Bertrand, in for Lisa Dent, on Chicago’s afternoon news to discuss his gubernatorial campaign, rival Richard Irvin, a potential Trump endorsement, his views on abortion, and the competing debates next week. Plus, he takes a caller’s question on whether or not he would ever endorse Irvin.
