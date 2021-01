Veteran journalist Ashleigh Banfield joins Steve Bertrand on Chicago’s Afternoon News to discuss the siege of pro-Trump protestors on the U.S. Capitol and the litany of serious felonies that were committed. Ashleigh also explained some of the tactics being used by the FBI to catch rioters and her new show Banfield, debuting on WGN America in March.

Close Modal Suggest a Correction Suggest a Correction