WGN-TV’s Jarrett Payton on the Bears search for a new head coach: ‘This hire right here is so big because it’s about the future of this organization’

PHOTO: In this July 26, 2019, file photo, Chicago Bears head coach Matt Nagy, right, talks with general manager Ryan Pace during NFL football training camp in Bourbonnais, Ill. Coach Matt Nagy is ready to call plays again on offense for the Chicago Bears. Nagy said Friday, April 2, 2021, he is taking back those duties after handing them off to offensive coordinator Bill Lazor midway through last season in an effort to shake up a struggling team. Chairman George McCaskey opted to stick with Nagy and Pace, citing their leadership and the way the team handled the big losing streak last season. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh, File)

WGN-TV sports reporter Jarrett Payton, son of Bears legend Walter Payton, joined Chicago’s Afternoon News to discuss the Bears firing of GM Ryan Pace and head coach Matt Nagy on Monday. Jarrett discusses some possible candidates with Lisa Dent, Steve Bertrand and Kevin Powell and why these next appointments are so crucial for the future of the Bears organization.

