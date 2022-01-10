WGN-TV’s Jarrett Payton on the Bears search for a new head coach: ‘This hire right here is so big because it’s about the future of this organization’

WGN-TV sports reporter Jarrett Payton, son of Bears legend Walter Payton, joined Chicago’s Afternoon News to discuss the Bears firing of GM Ryan Pace and head coach Matt Nagy on Monday. Jarrett discusses some possible candidates with Lisa Dent, Steve Bertrand and Kevin Powell and why these next appointments are so crucial for the future of the Bears organization.
