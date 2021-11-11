‘Veterans Path to Hope’ has a mission to help active-duty service members transition to civilian life

Veterans attend an annual Veterans Day ceremony at the Veterans Memorial Waterfall in Niles, Ill., Wednesday, Nov. 11, 2020. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)

Laura Franz, the executive director for Veterans Path to Hope in Crystal Lake joins Steve Bertrand on Chicago’s Afternoon News to explain how the organization helps active-duty service member transition to civilian life. The organizations is celebrating 25 years this year, and offer housing programs, outdoor activities to build camaraderie, programs for caregivers, and they even provide food and furniture for vets moving into new homes.

