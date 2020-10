President Donald Trump, left, and Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden, right, gesturing during the first presidential debate Tuesday, Sept. 29, 2020, at Case Western University and Cleveland Clinic, in Cleveland, Ohio. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

41-year White House press corps veteran and presidential debate moderator, Ann Compton joins Steve Bertrand on Chicago’s Afternoon News to offer some perspective on the Trump/Biden debate, discuss what changes might be in place for the next debate, and look at how the Digital Age has changed presidential elections.