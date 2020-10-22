Understanding the CDC’s updated ‘close contact’ definition with Northwestern Medicine’s chief medical officer

FILE – In this March 6, 2020, file photo, the headquarters for Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in Atlanta. (AP Photo/ Ron Harris, File)

Northwestern Medicine’s Chief Medical Officer Dr. Jim Adams joins Steve Bertrand on Chicago’s Afternoon News to talk about medical news of the day, specifically new guidance from the Center’s for Disease Control that expands the definition of who is a ‘close contact’ of an individual with COVID-19.

