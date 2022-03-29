Howard Tullman, entrepreneur and General Managing Partner with G2T3V, joined Lisa Dent on Chicago’s Afternoon News to discuss his latest column in Inc. Magazine, which talks about when hiring young adults you need to give them straight forward introduction of what to expect when working for your business.
Tuesdays with Tullman: Preparing young adults to join the work force
by: Jack Heinrich
Posted:
Updated:
PHOTO: Howard Tullman (Photo courtesy of Howard Tullman)
Close
Subscribe Now
You have been added to WGN AM Monthly Newsletter Newsletter
Subscribe Now
WGN AM Monthly Newsletter
Chicago's Afternoon News
Weekdays 2-6pm