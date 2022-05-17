WGN-TV meteorologist Tom Skilling joined Steve Bertrand on Chicago’s Afternoon News to discuss upcoming hotter days and occasional showers later in the week. The two also reminisce about old stories about WGN Radio with the upcoming 100th year anniversary of the station.
Follow Your Favorite Chicago’s Afternoon News Personalities on Twitter:
Follow @LisaDentSpeaks
Follow @SteveBertrand Follow @kpowell720 Follow @maryvandeveldeFollow @LaurenLapka
Follow @LisaDentSpeaks
Follow @SteveBertrand Follow @kpowell720 Follow @maryvandeveldeFollow @LaurenLapka