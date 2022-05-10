WGN-TV meteorologist Tom Skilling joins Lisa Dent on Chicago’s Afternoon News to give a preview of this week’s forecast, and “cooler” whether we will see next week.
Tuesdays with Tom Skilling: 90° weather is on the horizon!
by: Ashley Bihun, Brian Althimer
Posted:
Updated:
The Chicago River and Navy Pier on Monday, May 9th from the WGN Radio Studios
