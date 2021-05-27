Trucking payment platform snags Northwestern’s 2021 VentureCat prize



Larry Levy, managing partner at Levy Family Partners and longtime trustee at Northwestern University, along with Executive Director of The Garage at Northwestern, Melissa Kaufman, join Steve Bertrand on Chicago’s Afternoon News to talk about the winners of Northwestern’s 2021 VentureCat, the school’s annual student startup competition. This year’s winner, Por Adela, a smart factoring solution for truckers that will help small and medium sized truckers grow in Latin America, won first place and $150,000.

