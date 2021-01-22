Troy Murray reminisces about that one time he swallowed his teeth during a game

Chicago Blackhawks’ Troy Murray (19) and Edmonton Oilers’ Adam Graves battle at center ice for a loose puck during first period playoff action in Chicago, Sunday, May 6, 1990. (AP Photo/John Swart)

Blackhawks Radio color analyst, Troy Murray joins Steve Bertrand on Chicago’s Afternoon News to talk about an incident in his career in 1991 about swallowing a piece of his permanent dental plate after being hit in the face by the puck. Troy also looks at the challenges facing the Blackhawks this season. Troy appears on Chicago’s Afternoon News on alternate weeks throughout the season, sponsored by your Local Chevy Dealers at ChevyDrivesChicago.Com.

