Chicago Blackhawks left wing Dominik Kubalik (8) celebrates scoring against the Detroit Red Wings in overtime during an NHL hockey game Monday, Feb. 15, 2021, in Detroit. Chicago won 3-2. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

Blackhawks Radio color analyst, Troy Murray joins Steve Bertrand and Kevin Powell on Chicago’s Afternoon News to talk about the Blackhawks’ winning ways and what it was like traveling as a player. Troy appears on Chicago’s Afternoon News on alternate weeks throughout the season, sponsored by your Local Chevy Dealers at ChevyDrivesChicago.com.